TRENTON — The SPCA of Hancock County in Trenton is on Santa’s “Nice List” as he’s taking a pause from his North Pole activities to make two special appearances at the shelter on Saturday, Nov. 28 and again Saturday, De. 5 for dog photos with Santa. For his appearance on Nov. 28 he has brought along merry little helpers to collect bottles in a bottle drive at the SPCA as well.

SPCA volunteers, Linda Blasen and Tam Trafford, will be posing your pooch with Santa Claus outside the SPCA of Hancock County shelter, located at 141 Bar Harbor Road in Trenton. Each session is $15 per dog, with your photos being emailed to you within a few days of the photo shoot in a high resolution format for easy printing. This allows you to print at your convenience using the printing method of your choice. Payment to the SPCA is by cash or check, with all proceeds to benefit shelter operations.

Santa’s bottle drive helpers will be able to assist you with unloading bottles and cans from 9 a.m. to noon.

Pre-arranged photo sessions take place on Saturday, Nov. 28 and again on Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each time. To book your dog photo session, email SPCA volunteer Linda Blasen at linda.b@spcahancockcounty.org, using “SANTA” on the subject matter line, or phone the SPCA at 207-667-8088.

For everyone’s safety, all dogs must be secured on a leash, and proof of current rabies immunization is required.

What a great ho-ho-holiday gift — a photo of your favorite pooch with St.Nick, posed outside on Santa’s front porch! For more information, contact the SPCA of Hancock County at 207-667-8088.