FALMOUTH – OceanView at Falmouth has announced that it will name its new, 4,000-square-foot fitness center “The Myron and Gladys Hager Fitness Pavilion” in honor of the retirement community’s original residents. The entrance of the Pavilion, which is scheduled to open for resident use later this month, will display a plaque and wall graphic dedicated to their memory.

Myron and Gladys Hager became OceanView’s first residents when they moved into the community in 1986. The Hagers lived together at OceanView for 26 years before Gladys passed away in 2012. Myron lived an additional seven years at OceanView until his passing in January of this year.

In December of 2019, Myron made history when he became Falmouth’s oldest living resident at 102 years old. He was presented with the traditional Boston Post Gold Cane, a New England tradition whereby the town’s oldest resident is given a gold-knobbed cane in a ceremony attended by town officials and extended family.





“As our original residents, Myron and Gladys Hager contributed greatly to the vibrancy of the OceanView community for decades,” said OceanView at Falmouth Marketing and Sales Director Gloria Walker. “Including them in the name of our new Fitness Pavilion is a perfect way to honor their memory and ensure their legacy lives on for years to come.”

The innovative senior exercise facility, which will be located near the heart of OceanView’s Maine Lodge activities and amenities, will feature equipment that would normally bring to mind fitness centers found at large universities. This includes a push sled and turf strip, TRX suspension trainers, weight stacks and pulley machines for strength and conditioning, treadmills, bikes, rowers and ellipticals for cardio equipment and a squat rack for squatting, deadlifting, bench pressing and shoulder pressing.

Prior to the pandemic, the community offered its residents more than 40 organized fitness opportunities per week. The popularity of these programs was a catalyst for building the new Pavilion.

“Retirees recognize that living longer needs to be paired with living healthier, and they are attracted to Maine for the outdoor activity it offers,” said OceanView Fitness Manager Kate Foley. “Due to the pursuit of more demanding activity in retirement, educated and certified training professionals are incorporating exercises that are breaking perceptions and helping residents continue to reach their fitness goals.”

About OceanView at Falmouth — OceanView at Falmouth is a well-established, active, maintenance-free retirement community located on a beautifully wooded and landscaped 80-acre campus, just minutes from downtown Portland. Offering a wide variety of independent cottages and apartments, OceanView also offers the peace of mind of a care continuum, including Falmouth House and Legacy Memory Care. Locally owned and managed since 1986, OceanView is an open and welcoming community that celebrates diversity, energy efficiency and sustainable living while promoting a vital, stress-free lifestyle.