The University of Maine at Augusta, in partnership with Maine Public Health and New England Public Health Training Center, will host a webinar featuring Dr. Rhea Boyd MD MPH who will speak on “An Anti-racist Imperative for Public Health Data” from 12-1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.

This virtual webinar event is open to the public however, registration is required. For additional information and to register, please visit NEPHTC (continuing education credits are available for participants).

The University of Maine at Augusta’s second Health Equity Dialogue features Dr. Rhea Boyd MD MPH who will discuss public health data collection and how data integration platforms should be designed to “do no harm.” The webinar explore the “ways public health data can be used to address and reinforce social inequality” and “to articulate anti-racist approaches to public health data collection”.

The Health Equity Dialogue series, an initiative of the UMA Social Sciences Program, is led by Assistant Professor of Sociology Kate Darling, Ph.D. and Assistant Professor of Communication Valerie Rubinsky, Ph.D.

Event co-sponsors: Maine Public Health Association, UMA WICCD (Women Invigorating the Curriculum and Cultivating Diversity) and New England Public Health Training Center.

Boyd MD, MPH is a pediatrician, public health advocate, and scholar who writes and teaches on the relationship between structural racism, inequity and health. She has a particular focus on the child and public health impacts of harmful policing practices and policies. She serves as the chief medical officer of San Diego 211, working with navigators to address social needs of San Diegans impacted by chronic illness and poverty. She is also the director of equity and justice for The California Children’s Trust, an initiative to advance mental health access to children and youth across California.

Dr. Boyd graduated cum laude with a B.A. in Africana studies and health from the University of Notre Dame. She earned a M.D. at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and completed her pediatric residency at University of California, San Francisco. In 2017, Dr. Boyd graduated from the Commonwealth Fund Mongan Minority Health Policy Fellowship at Harvard University’s School of Public Health, earning a master of public health.