CASTINE — Members and friends of the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine are pleased to offer to people of all ages and interests an open invitation to worship services each Sunday morning at 9:30 am. ‘

“Finding Hope” is the sermon theme of this week’s Sunday worship service at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine. Rev. Tim Hall will preach on the first Sunday in the season of Advent at the 9:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Nov. 29. Worship is held in compliance with state guidelines for COVID prevention. For more information, visit our website at www.tcpoc.org.