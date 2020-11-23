Bail was set Monday at $10,000 for a Brewer man arrested Saturday night after a 4 1/2-hour standoff outside his State Street home.

Antonio Burke, 48, is charged with attempted aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and criminal mischief.

Antonio Burke. Credit: Courtesy of Brewer Police Department

Burke, who has a long criminal history in the Bangor area, allegedly attempted to assault another person with a knife, damaged property and threatened to return with a firearm to murder his ex-girlfriend and her children at a house on Union Street in Brewer.





During his first court appearance Monday, Burke was not asked to enter pleas to the charges because he has not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury.

Superior Court Justice William Anderson set bail at $10,000 cash, the amount requested by Shelly Okere, an assistant district attorney for Penobscot County. Burke told the judge though the lawyer of the day, Dennis Hamrick of Bangor, that he could only post $400. Burke also complained that he was not getting all the medications he needs at the Penobscot County Jail.

Brewer police went to a home on Union Street at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday after Burke allegedly threatened people who were inside. Burke had left when officers arrived.

Police then went to his residence at 100 State St. and made phone contact with him, but Burke refused to leave his home and surrender, police said.

Burke finally came out of his house unarmed and surrendered at nearly midnight, after conversations with negotiators from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and the Orono police.

If convicted, Burke faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine on the most serious charge, attempted aggravated assault. On the other two charges, he faces up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000 if convicted.