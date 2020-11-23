Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to mid-50s from north to south, with a wintry mix and rain in the north and rain elsewhere across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another two Mainers have died as 236 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 2,392 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, while the death toll now stands at 176. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

After 28 years as the premier sled dog racing event in New England, the 2021 Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





The past several decades haven’t been kind to the city.

The Old Town mill has been through many changes in its more than 100-year history.

The more conservative 2nd Congressional District has lost population over the past decade while the reliably liberal 1st District has grown. Population estimates from 2018 suggest roughly 15,000 people in the 1st District could be shifted to the 2nd District when new maps are drawn.

Nolan Raymond doesn’t know exactly what he captured on his trail camera in Bucksport.

Thomas Bonfanti walked into an American Legion hall and laid cash on the bar for his cremation after he allegedly killed three people and injured a fourth more than nine months ago.

The Maine Turnpike Authority expects that the number of toll transactions on the 109-mile highway will drop below 1 million from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29 this year. A year ago, Maine tolls recorded 1,062,813 over the Thanksgiving holiday period.

After keeping the BDN’s Aislinn Sarnacki company for hundreds of miles on hiking trails, Oreo has embarked on his final adventure.

Winter beers, unlike their lighter, brighter warm-weather counterparts, tend to be a little heavier, a bit maltier and definitely darker. And being a state that knows a thing or two about winter, Maine breweries offer up a wide array of cold-weather beers.

