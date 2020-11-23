ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association will offer a webinar for aspiring or current hobby orchardists and commercial growers about growing fruit trees in Maine from noon–1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

“Reflections on the Season: Growing Fruit Trees in Maine” will feature UMaine Extension tree fruit specialist Renae Moran, orchardist Scott Miller, ReTreeUS program manager Richard Hodges, and Molly DellaRoman and Tim Skillin, owners of Five Star Orchard in Brooklin, for a panel discussion. Topics include reflections on this past growing season, lessons and challenges from different parts of the state, and plans for next year’s growing season. Attendees will be able to submit questions when they register.



Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/fall-gardening-series-reflections-growing-fruit-trees-in-maine/ to attend live or receive a link to the recording. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or pamela.hargest@maine.edu. This is the fifth in a six-part fall gardening webinar series offered every other Wednesday through mid-December.