ROCKLAND — The Community Speakers Series organized by St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is resuming using the media tool Zoom. The first program in this new series will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13 and is titled “Love in a Time of Coronavirus” with presenter Manette Pottle. She will speak to her own experiences of the losses, the challenges and the unexpected gifts of the pandemic, and what she has learned about maintaining relationships. Attendees will be invited to share their own experiences in small groups followed by a short concluding discussion.

Pottle is a member of the St. Peter’s community and a documentary film producer with a passion for justice and transformative story-telling. Most recently, she produced the documentary “Picture a Scientist,” about gender bias and discrimination in the sciences and was producer on the evangelical environmentalism documentary “Behold the Earth.” Prior to film production, she produced the Camden International Film Festival, and for many years operated a sustainable landscaping company and farm in Appleton. Pottle earned her B.A. in photography and critical theory at Yale University.

Future programs will cover end of life issues, family conversations, memory and cognitive decline. These topics surround difficult and sensitive issues that are important but often avoided in conversations even with close family members. Future dates will be in 2021 and will be announced later.





The programs are free and open to the public. Please see the “Latest News” announcements at www.stpetersrockland.org to participate.