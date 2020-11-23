ELLSWORTH — Heart of Ellsworth is focusing their holiday celebration efforts into lighting up downtown Ellsworth thanks to financial support from First National Bank and First National Wealth Management. This year, 36 of Main Street’s iconic lamp posts will twinkle in an environmentally sound way with new commercial-grade, encased LED marine lights, to be powered by the City of Ellsworth. In future years the lights will be included in the agreement to purchase net energy billing credits lowering the cost of electricity for the city of Ellsworth.

“We are incredibly grateful to have First National’s support to move away from lightweight, disposable light strands. We now can proudly light Main Street in a sustainable way with reusable new strands brightening our holidays for years to come!” said Cara Romano, executive director, Heart of Ellsworth.

Heart of Ellsworth is joined by several other organizations lifting community spirit this holiday season.





This year marks the first annual Festival of Lights at the Beth C. Wright Cancer Center. Heart of Ellsworth is supporting this effort by displaying a hand-crafted Victorian model house replica at the J&B Atlantic Building at 142 Main Street. The replica was designed, built, and donated by Ralph Jordan of Ellsworth and will be raffled to support the cancer center. Tickets may be purchased at: bethwrightcancercenter.org

Additionally, Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital will be “Shining a Light on Caring” with multiple ways to celebrate and thank their healthcare team. Heart of Ellsworth fully supports this event and encourage folks to visit the hospital’s tree and raise community awareness by using the hashtag #shinealightoncaring

Downtown Ellsworth’s lamp posts lights will start sparkling on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28 and be up through the new year.To learn more about Heart of Ellsworth and their year-round efforts to support and promote downtown Ellsworth, visit: heartofellsworth.org.