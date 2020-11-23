The Downeast Rainbow Alliance (DRA) and Healthy Acadia have joined together to create a new forum for LGBT2Q+ youth, ages 13-22 to connect. “Downeast Q+ Discord” is available 24 hours a day for peer to peer support. Discord is a secure online server that is often used as a communication tool for gaming communities. There are youth and adult moderators present in the space for safety.

“For seven years the Downeast Rainbow Alliance has been holding space to support Gay-Straight-Transgender Alliances (GSTAs) in our area schools and for seven years we’ve been learning the unique challenges of coming of age queer in our rural landscape.” says Anne Shields Hopkins, lead administrator for the DRA. “Q+ youth need open and affirming environments and time and time again we find that our schools are not able to create a reliable network of Q+ youth. Being affirmed of your identity as LGBT2Q+ can literally be life saving. This project is being created out of that need.”

The Downeast Q+ Discord will serve as a peer to peer network, creating a space for group messaging, support, humor, play and connection. Upon joining the server a moderator from Healthy Acadia or DRA will direct message to gain a basic understanding of who they are and a school or adult ally to contact in case of emergency. “We hope that this is the first drop in the bucket to support these youth feeling seen, heard and accepted” says Hopkins.





Go to to join the server or contact with questions.