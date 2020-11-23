Central Maine Power (CMP) has again partnered with Full Plates Full Potential (FPFP) to ensure children have access to nutritious school meals throughout the holiday season. From Giving Tuesday, which falls on Dec. 1, through the end of the year, CMP will match any donation made to FPFP, up to $10,000. Through this partnership, children and families who are dealing with the logistical challenges of hybrid school models will have access to healthy and nutritious foods while learning at home.

“We are grateful to CMP for their commitment,” said Justin Alfond, director of Full Plates Full Potential. “It means all gifts will go twice as far as this holiday season. Supporting our school and community partners with solutions to accessing nutritious school meals is crucial right now. COVID-19 has caused a spike in more kids relying on school meals and more schools have shifted to hybrid school models. As a result, we have seen a drastic reduction of participation in school meal programs, which means there are many children out there who are struggling to access the breakfast and lunch they would normally receive at school.”

In addition to this commitment, CMP donated $100,000 to FPFP’s COVID emergency fund and 100,000 lunch bags to place lunches in.





“This year, CMP has prioritized addressing food insecurity across the state, especially with our young Mainers,” said Doug Herling, CMP’s president and CEO. “2020 has been incredibly hard for so many people. We hope that through this partnership, we can keep Maine children fed and that they and their families can enjoy the holiday season with one less worry.”

Visit FullPlates.org to donate and join in helping feed Maine kids this holiday season.

Full Plates Full Potential is a coalition of community leaders, stakeholders and advocates working to end child hunger in Maine. Started in 2014 by John Woods and Justin Alfond, the organization was born out of the work of the Maine Legislature’s Task Force to End Student Hunger. Through that work, we realized that Maine desperately needed a statewide organization focused solely on maximizing participation in federal child nutrition programs.