During a special recent “Thanksgiving” meeting, the Camden Rotary Club thanked Brimstone Consulting Group for helping with a year-long strategic planning process.

Brimstone, which works with CEOS and their leadership teams on large-scale change initiatives, has a long tradition of helping local nonprofit organizations address their challenges, set new goals, and establish processes for achieving them.

“We wondered if that corporate know-how could apply to a service club,” said Joan Phaup, the club’s immediate past president. “But we learned that Brimstone has helped many local nonprofits determine their sense of direction by applying the same key principles that work for the company’s Fortune 500 clients. A professional team from Brimstone would lead us through a process for figuring out our priorities – not telling us what we should do but giving us the tools to determine our direction.”





The process involved talking with community leaders, government officials and club members to identify their concerns and consider how best to address them. The club is now implementing a three-year strategic framework that includes a strong focus on promoting economic and workforce development. The club’s annual speaker series on this topic is a direct result of the planning effort.

The club awarded CEO Bob Weiler with a Paul Harris Fellowship — named after Rotary International’s founder and issued in recognition of outstanding volunteer service — and presented the Brimstone team with a certificate of appreciation for facilitating meetings and guiding discussions.

“I am honored to receive the Paul Harris Fellowship, and our team is honored to receive the certificate of appreciation,” said Weiler. “To be recognized by the Camden Rotary Club, an outstanding organization and group of individuals, is very special. I know I speak for everyone at Brimstone when I say we thoroughly enjoyed working with you.”

After the meeting, Club President Chris Richmond praised the results of the joint effort: “Thanks to our work with a team of people from Brimstone, we have a new sense of energy and a blueprint for moving forward. And the members of our strategic planning committee learned a lot about listening, goal setting, and leadership.”

The club’s “Thanksgiving” meeting included some honors for members: Don Flock, Roger Moody, and Bob Baldwin received Paul Harris Fellowships for their devotion to community service and their support of the Rotary International Foundation, which funds projects all over the world. Members also congratulated Dave Jackson, who celebrated his 50th anniversary as a club member this year.

Camden Rotary Club has served the community since 1925, raising funds to help local nonprofit organizations and providing volunteer services. Since 2011, the club has invested $238,000 in the region via its grants to nonprofit organizations in Knox County and Lincolnville. Recent recipients include the Camden and Rockport fire departments, MCH Meals on Wheels, P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center and AIO Interfaith Outreach. The club will open applications for 2020 grants in January.

The club meets on Zoom at noon every Tuesday, and members of the public are welcome to attend. For access details, please contact Stephanie French at steph.griffinsg00@gmail.com. Information about the club is available at http://www.camdenrotary.org.