BLUE HILL — Teens are invited to join Blue Hill Public Library Teen Services Librarian Kendall Chapman on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. as she kicks off a new series of book talks that will occur every other Wednesday. Chapman will be highlighting themes of each book, discussing the positives and negatives and most importantly why it’s worth reading. The selection for Dec. 2 is a recently released title, “Ever Cursed” by Corey Ann Haydeau.

Every other Wednesday, a new book talk video will be posted to the library’s YouTube channel and videos will be available to view after each premiere. The links will be available in the library’s online calendar. For more information contact Chapman at kendall.chapman@bhpl.net or by calling the library at 207-374-5515.