List of Thanksgiving Masses across Maine now available
PORTLAND — Bishop Robert Deeley will celebrate Thanksgiving Day Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 9 a.m.
The Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes (Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish, St. Louis Parish, St. Peter Parish, all in Portland; and St. Christopher Parish on Peaks Island) have been participating in a month-long collection of non-perishable food items that will be blessed by the bishop at the Thanksgiving Day Mass and donated to support the continuing works of mercy at the Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Food Pantry and the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, both in Portland. For those who would like to donate to the collection but are unable to attend the Mass on Thanksgiving, checks can be sent to the parish office: Catholic Pastoral Center at Guild Hall, 307 Congress Street, Portland, ME 04101. Please put “Thanksgiving Collection” in the memo line.
For a list of Thanksgiving Eve and Day Mass times and locations at parishes around Maine, see the list below (updates will be made if necessary at www.portlanddiocese.org/thanksgiving-masses):
Ashland
St. Mark Church, 13 Allen Farm Road – Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Auburn
Sacred Heart Church, 8 Sacred Heart Place, Auburn – Thursday at 9 a.m.
Augusta
St. Augustine Church, 75 Northern Avenue – Thursday at 7:30 a.m.
Bangor
St. Mary Church, 768 Ohio Street, Bangor – Thursday at 9 a.m.
Bar Harbor
Holy Redeemer Church, 56 Mount Desert Street – Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Bath
St. Mary Church, 144 Lincoln Street, Bath – Thursday at 9 a.m.
Register for this Mass by calling 207-443-3423.
Belfast
St. Francis of Assisi Church, 81 Court Street – Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Biddeford
St. Joseph Church, 178 Elm Street – Vigil Mass on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. and Thanksgiving Day Mass at 9 a.m.
Bridgton
St. Joseph Church, 225 South High Street – Thursday at 9 a.m.
Brunswick
St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen Street, Brunswick – Thursday at 9 a.m.
Register for this Mass by calling 207-443-3423.
Bucksport
St. Vincent de Paul Church, 60 Franklin Street – Wednesday at 5 p.m. and Thursday at 8:30 a.m.
Camden
Our Lady of Good Hope Church, 7 Union Street – Thursday at 9 a.m. (This Mass will also be livestreamed.)
Caribou
Holy Rosary Church, 34 Vaughn Street – Thursday at 8:30 a.m.
Castine
Our Lady of Holy Hope Church, 137 Perkins Street – Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Dexter
St. Anne Church, 64 Free Street – Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Ellsworth
St. Joseph Church, 231 Main Street – Thursday at 9 a.m.
Fort Kent
St. Louis Church, 26 East Main Street – Thursday at 9 a.m.
Frenchville
St. Luce Church. 441 US Rte. #1 – Thursday at 9 a.m.
Gardiner
St. Joseph Church, 110 School Street – Sunday at 10 a.m.
Gorham
St. Anne Church, 299 Main Street – Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
Gray
St. Gregory Church, 24 North Raymond Road – Thursday at 8:30 a.m.
Houlton
St. Mary of the Visitation Church, 110 Military Street – Thursday at 8 a.m.
Jay
St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street – Thursday at 8:30 a.m.
Kennebunk
St. Martha Church, 30 Portland Road – Thursday at 9 a.m.
Kittery
St. Raphael Church, 6 Whipple Road – Thursday at 9 a.m. in the Ascension Chapel
Lewiston
Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul, 122 Ash Street – Thursday at 7 a.m.
Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus Street – Thursday at 9 a.m.
Limerick
St. Matthew Church, 19 Dora Lane – Thursday at 9 a.m.
Limestone
St. Louis Church, 100 Main Street – Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Lisbon Falls
Holy Trinity Church, 67 Frost Hill Avenue – Thursday at 9 a.m.
Madawaska
St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 337 St. Thomas Street – Thursday at 9 a.m.
Madison
St. Sebastian Church, 161 Main Street – Thursday at 10 a.m.
Newcastle
St. Patrick Church, 380 Academy Hill Road – Thursday at 9 a.m.
Register for this Mass by calling 207-443-3423.
Norway
St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 32 Paris Street – Thursday at 9 a.m.
Old Town
Holy Family Church, 429 Main Street – Thursday at 9 a.m. (Limited to 50 / First come, first-served basis)
Pittsfield
St. Agnes Church, 238 Detroit Street – Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Portland
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street – Bishop Robert Deeley will celebrate Mass on Thanksgiving morning at 9 a.m. Registration is not necessary. The Mass will also be livestreamed here.
St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland – Thursday at 9 a.m.
Presque Isle
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 333 Main Street – Thursday at 8:30 a.m.
Rangeley
St. Luke Church, 19 Lake Street – Thursday at 9 a.m.
Rockland
St. Bernard Church, 150 Broadway – Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Rumford
St. Athanasius & St. John Church, 126 Maine Avenue – Thursday at 8:15 a.m.
Sanford
Holy Family Church, 66 North Avenue – Thursday at 9 a.m.
Skowhegan
Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, 273 Water Street – Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
South Portland
Church of the Holy Cross, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland – Thursday at 9 a.m. (Please bring an item from your Thanksgiving table, such as a loaf of bread, casserole, or bottle of wine to be blessed at Mass.)
Van Buren
St. Bruno-St. Remi Church, 174 Main Street – Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Waterville
Notre Dame Church, 116 Silver Street – Thursday at 9 a.m. Please call the parish office at (207) 872-2281 to reserve a spot.
Wells
St. Mary Church, 236 Eldridge Road – Thursday at 8 a.m.
Westbrook
St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown Street, Westbrook – Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Windham
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Avenue – Thursday at 8 a.m.
Yarmouth
Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main Street – Thursday at 9 a.m.