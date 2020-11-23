List of Thanksgiving Masses across Maine now available

PORTLAND — Bishop Robert Deeley will celebrate Thanksgiving Day Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 9 a.m.

The Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes (Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish, St. Louis Parish, St. Peter Parish, all in Portland; and St. Christopher Parish on Peaks Island) have been participating in a month-long collection of non-perishable food items that will be blessed by the bishop at the Thanksgiving Day Mass and donated to support the continuing works of mercy at the Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Food Pantry and the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, both in Portland. For those who would like to donate to the collection but are unable to attend the Mass on Thanksgiving, checks can be sent to the parish office: Catholic Pastoral Center at Guild Hall, 307 Congress Street, Portland, ME 04101. Please put “Thanksgiving Collection” in the memo line.





For a list of Thanksgiving Eve and Day Mass times and locations at parishes around Maine, see the list below (updates will be made if necessary at www.portlanddiocese.org/thanksgiving-masses):

Ashland

St. Mark Church, 13 Allen Farm Road – Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Auburn

Sacred Heart Church, 8 Sacred Heart Place, Auburn – Thursday at 9 a.m.

Augusta

St. Augustine Church, 75 Northern Avenue – Thursday at 7:30 a.m.

Bangor

St. Mary Church, 768 Ohio Street, Bangor – Thursday at 9 a.m.

Bar Harbor

Holy Redeemer Church, 56 Mount Desert Street – Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Bath

St. Mary Church, 144 Lincoln Street, Bath – Thursday at 9 a.m.

Register for this Mass by calling 207-443-3423.

Belfast

St. Francis of Assisi Church, 81 Court Street – Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Biddeford

St. Joseph Church, 178 Elm Street – Vigil Mass on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. and Thanksgiving Day Mass at 9 a.m.

Bridgton

St. Joseph Church, 225 South High Street – Thursday at 9 a.m.

Brunswick

St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen Street, Brunswick – Thursday at 9 a.m.

Register for this Mass by calling 207-443-3423.

Bucksport

St. Vincent de Paul Church, 60 Franklin Street – Wednesday at 5 p.m. and Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

Camden

Our Lady of Good Hope Church, 7 Union Street – Thursday at 9 a.m. (This Mass will also be livestreamed.)

Caribou

Holy Rosary Church, 34 Vaughn Street – Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

Castine

Our Lady of Holy Hope Church, 137 Perkins Street – Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Dexter

St. Anne Church, 64 Free Street – Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Ellsworth

St. Joseph Church, 231 Main Street – Thursday at 9 a.m.

Fort Kent

St. Louis Church, 26 East Main Street – Thursday at 9 a.m.

Frenchville

St. Luce Church. 441 US Rte. #1 – Thursday at 9 a.m.

Gardiner

St. Joseph Church, 110 School Street – Sunday at 10 a.m.

Gorham

St. Anne Church, 299 Main Street – Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Gray

St. Gregory Church, 24 North Raymond Road – Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

Houlton

St. Mary of the Visitation Church, 110 Military Street – Thursday at 8 a.m.

Jay

St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street – Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

Kennebunk

St. Martha Church, 30 Portland Road – Thursday at 9 a.m.

Kittery

St. Raphael Church, 6 Whipple Road – Thursday at 9 a.m. in the Ascension Chapel

Lewiston

Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul, 122 Ash Street – Thursday at 7 a.m.

Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus Street – Thursday at 9 a.m.

Limerick

St. Matthew Church, 19 Dora Lane – Thursday at 9 a.m.

Limestone

St. Louis Church, 100 Main Street – Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Lisbon Falls

Holy Trinity Church, 67 Frost Hill Avenue – Thursday at 9 a.m.

Madawaska

St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 337 St. Thomas Street – Thursday at 9 a.m.

Madison

St. Sebastian Church, 161 Main Street – Thursday at 10 a.m.

Newcastle

St. Patrick Church, 380 Academy Hill Road – Thursday at 9 a.m.

Register for this Mass by calling 207-443-3423.

Norway

St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 32 Paris Street – Thursday at 9 a.m.

Old Town

Holy Family Church, 429 Main Street – Thursday at 9 a.m. (Limited to 50 / First come, first-served basis)

Pittsfield

St. Agnes Church, 238 Detroit Street – Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Portland

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street – Bishop Robert Deeley will celebrate Mass on Thanksgiving morning at 9 a.m. Registration is not necessary. The Mass will also be livestreamed here.

St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland – Thursday at 9 a.m.

Presque Isle

Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 333 Main Street – Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

Rangeley

St. Luke Church, 19 Lake Street – Thursday at 9 a.m.

Rockland

St. Bernard Church, 150 Broadway – Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Rumford

St. Athanasius & St. John Church, 126 Maine Avenue – Thursday at 8:15 a.m.

Sanford

Holy Family Church, 66 North Avenue – Thursday at 9 a.m.

Skowhegan

Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, 273 Water Street – Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

South Portland

Church of the Holy Cross, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland – Thursday at 9 a.m. (Please bring an item from your Thanksgiving table, such as a loaf of bread, casserole, or bottle of wine to be blessed at Mass.)

Van Buren

St. Bruno-St. Remi Church, 174 Main Street – Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Waterville

Notre Dame Church, 116 Silver Street – Thursday at 9 a.m. Please call the parish office at (207) 872-2281 to reserve a spot.

Wells

St. Mary Church, 236 Eldridge Road – Thursday at 8 a.m.

Westbrook

St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown Street, Westbrook – Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Windham

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Avenue – Thursday at 8 a.m.

Yarmouth

Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main Street – Thursday at 9 a.m.