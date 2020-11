This story will be updated.

Police have shut down a major road in Gorham after a crash was reported Sunday morning.

Part of Narragansett Street, a strip of State Route 202 that passes through Gorham, was blocked off after a reported crash, according to Cumberland County dispatcher Justin Emmons.





One person was taken out of the crash and a pole and wires were down, Emmons said.

Police have not released information on the identity of those involved or what caused the crash.