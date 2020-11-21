Massachusetts health officials added New Hampshire and Maine on Saturday to the list of states where travelers must quarantine or provide a negative coronavirus test if entering or returning to Massachusetts.

The two join 46 other states to be designated high risk for COVID-19 by the state’s Department of Health. The agency says states are included on the list if they average more than 10 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

Hawaii and Vermont are the only states still considered low risk, meaning individuals do not need to heed the safety orders, which also include filling out a state travel form, when arriving or returning to Massachusetts.





Commuters who cross state lines for work and those arriving for medical treatment or who work for the military personnel are among those exempt from the travel rules, which authorities have said can result in a $500-a-day fine for noncompliance.