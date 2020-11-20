Somerset County has closed the Somerset County Courthouse — which also houses the county’s administrative office — after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, county administrator Dawn DiBlasi said Friday.

The building will be closed until at least Dec. 2. The Somerset County Commissioners will decide when the office will be able to open after that date.

DiBlasi said the building was shut down on Tuesday shortly after officials learned that the employee had tested positive. She said the case had been reported to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, but was unsure if contact tracing was taking place.





Residents can still conduct business by phone, drop box or email.

The positive test came from a county employee who was last in the building on Nov. 12, DiBlasi said. The building was deep cleaned on Thursday to avoid potential traces of the virus.

While the Somerset Superior Court is closed, the Somerset District Court — which is housed in a separate building across the street — remains open.

Somerset County had 387 COVID-19 cases by the end of Thursday, 112 of which are active, according to data from the Maine CDC.