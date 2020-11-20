Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to low 40s from north to south, with partly sunny skies to the south and increasing clouds in the north. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died as 217 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 2,160 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, while the death toll now stands at 171. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Pfizer said today it is asking U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting the clock on a process that could bring limited first shots as early as next month and eventually an end to the pandemic.





Jeff Wallace (right), director of code enforcement for the city of Bangor, speaks with Papa John’s Assistant Manager Ashley Curtis about enforcing coronavirus safety guidelines on Nov. 18. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

After most businesses reopened in July, Bangor received a total of 150 complaints through the state’s COVID-19 webpage and those made directly with the city. And while other states have taken a heavier hand in issuing fines, Gov. Janet Mills is relying on businesses to follow her executive order for mask-wearing through education and voluntary compliance.

PLUS: Many Maine businesses will have to close at 9 p.m. starting today under a new order from Gov. Janet Mills aiming to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus is continuing to spread like wildfire across Maine, with new cases flaring up just about everywhere, record numbers of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 and the state’s cumulative number of confirmed infections rapidly approaching 10,000. Here are five numbers that show just how bad the virus situation has grown in Maine over the past few weeks.

The University of Maine black bear outside of Memorial Gym is decorated in a blue mask in August. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The University of Maine System will pause its switch to a new retiree health care plan after the system came under fire for unveiling drastic changes to the health benefit without informing retirees ahead of time and negotiating the change through collective bargaining.

Bangor Daily News reader Jerry needs our help identifying an animal he captured on his trail camera. What do you see on the video? Wolf? Coyote? Fox? Very tall rat? We’re open to all suggestions.

This waterfront spot on Penobscot Bay is where Nordic Aquafarms would like to bury its intake and outfall pipes. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

Nordic Aquafarms Inc., reached a milestone Thursday in its nearly three-year-long endeavor to build a $500 million indoor salmon farm in Belfast. The Maine Board of Environmental Protection unanimously voted to approve its necessary permits for natural resource protection, site location, wastewater and air emissions.

Credit: Stock image / Pexels

With travel restrictions and public health concerns, most people are not going to be able to spend time with their family and enjoy the classic Thanksgiving feast this year. Here are some ideas for how to celebrate Thanksgiving with a smaller meal this year.

Bangor Public Works employees work to secure the holiday tree in West Market Square on Nov. 19. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

Bangor Public Works crews gathered in West Market Square on Thursday morning for an annual tradition unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic — the city’s holiday tree. The 39-foot balsam fir, which was harvested in Glenburn, made its arrival in downtown Bangor around 8 a.m. Check out our timelapse video of the whole process.

In other Maine news …

Bangor Symphony cancels in-person concerts for fully digital 2021 season

Rick Savage, business owners withdraw appeal over Janet Mills’ pandemic restrictions

Tree farms expect good season as people look for joy during the pandemic

What Maine’s congressional delegation wants in a stalled virus aid package

Man pleads not guilty to manslaughter in East Millinocket shooting death