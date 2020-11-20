CASTINE — Dr. Liam Riordan will present “Does the American Revolution Look Different from the Penobscot River?” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3 via Zoom. This talk is brought to the community by Witherle Memorial Library and is sponsored by the Maine Humanities Council.

Riordan is an Early American historian specializing in the Revolutionary era, and a professor at the University of Maine since 1997. His research includes a study of opposition to the American Revolution and the trans-Atlantic nature of loyalism. His current book project is a comparative biography of five loyalists who lived all across the British Atlantic World.

For more information and to get the ZOOM link please go to the library’s website at www.witherle.lib.me.us or call 207-326-4375.