BANGOR — Anah Shriners would like to announce that due to a positive COVID-19 case within the organization, and out of an abundance of caution, we felt it would be in the best interest of the public, the members and family of Anah Shriners, to postpone our Drive-Thru Wreath Sale and combine it with our Drive-Thru Santa Visit on Saturday Nov. 28 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

The Anah Shrine building will be closed immediately for deep cleaning.Thank you for your understanding and your continued support.