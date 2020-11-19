A food service worker at Pat’s Pizza in Dover-Foxcroft has tested positive for hepatitis A, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday. The worker handled food at the restaurant on Nov. 11 while they were infectious, possibly exposing diners and other employees.

Patrons who ate at the restaurant and employees who worked there on Nov. 11 are encouraged by the Maine CDC to get a hepatitis A vaccine. Diners who had takeout from the restaurant that day should consult a doctor about whether or not they need a vaccine.

Hepatitis A is a liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. Symptoms range from mild illness to a severe sickness that requires hospitalization and can last several months.





Hepatitis A can be spread through contaminated food or water, especially in food prepared by a person who is infected. Symptoms begin to show 15-50 days after exposure to the virus. An infected person can spread the virus to others approximately two weeks before symptoms start until one week after symptoms end.