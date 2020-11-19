Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to low 40s from north to south, with partly sunny skies to the south and increasing clouds in the north. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another four Mainer have died as 158 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 2,120 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, while the death toll now stands at 170. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
University of Maine at Machias will be the host of a swab and send test clinic, where anyone can get tested for free. A doctor’s order or evidence of symptoms are not necessary to be tested. It’s the second testing site in Washington County.
With lake at stake, Swanville residents will vote on buying dam
If residents don’t vote to buy the dam, the consequences could be severe, according to town officials, who said that the lake itself is in jeopardy.
Maine will stop investigating suspected COVID-19 cases until tests confirm them
The change could result in fewer reports of probable cases, but it doesn’t mean there’s a lower risk from the virus.
Lawmakers eye overhaul of Maine’s stressed unemployment system, but money is tight
The Maine Department of Labor struggled this year as unemployment skyrocketed. Many Mainers experienced long wait times, delayed claims and fraud that kept them from getting benefits.
Families optimistic Supreme Court will overturn Maine’s ban on religious school funding
A lawyer for three Maine families challenging the state’s ban on public funding for religious schools sees the addition of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court as a reason for optimism after judges in two lower courts ruled against his clients.
Janet Mills urges Mainers to avoid in-person Thanksgiving plans, but issues no new virus mandates
The Democratic governor said a lack of more federal stimulus and a scheduled phase-out of unemployment benefits for roughly 35,000 Mainers by year’s end factored into her decision to not curtail business and personal activities the way she did in the spring.
Struggling fishermen and hungry Mainers have found a way to help each other through the pandemic
Fish prices have bottomed out, forcing some boats to stay docked. At the same time, droves of newly hungry Mainers are facing coronavirus-induced economic hardships and asking their local food pantries for help. With uncaught fish at sea and famished people on land, the situation is a mismatched, ironic tragedy.
This trail cam video catches a graceful buck bedding down for the night
The animal’s grace is impressive as it simply folds itself into a sleeping position and relaxes.
Southwest Harbor top cop’s sudden death renews interest in sharing a chief on MDI
The idea of formally sharing some law enforcement resources with its neighboring towns has been kicking around since before Southwest Harbor hired Alan Brown as its police chief in 2015.
