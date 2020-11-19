BELFAST — Registration is now open for all online winter professional development programs through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast. All winter 2021 professional development programs will be 20 percent off Black Friday (Nov. 27) through Cyber Monday (Nov. 30). More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.

The UMaine Hutchinson Center’s professional development programs are designed to benefit professionals from a range of sectors, including health care workers, educators and members of nonprofit organizations, as well as people who are unemployed, underemployed or trying to make a change in their careers.

All programs are held synchronously via Zoom. Class sizes are small and the programs are engaging and highly interactive (programs are not prerecorded). Given their online nature, these professional development programs are accessible to professionals nationwide, offering an opportunity to further expand professional networks. To participate, stable internet connection is required.





Two five-day sessions of Grant Writing Essentials, taught by Elizabeth Haffey, will be offered (Session 1: Jan. 29, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26 and Session 2: March 19, 26, April 2, 9, 16). In this high-calibre program, participants will navigate grant proposals from inception to completion, and about finding and vetting funding sources.

In Practical Project Management, taught by Angela Wheaton (offered March 12, 17, 19, 24, with a follow-up session April 9), participants will gain useful skills for implementing project management in the real world.

Self-Care for Clinicians, taught by Wendy Rapaport (offered January 29–30) will teach strategies to prevent burnout and build resilience. Health care workers, social workers, therapists, birth workers and health care administrators are shouldering a heavy burden. This self-care program will provide space to process and reflect in order to support clinicians and, therefore, those who rely on them.

Tom Dowd will be offering a three-part Career Transformation Series (Jan. 15, 22, 29). These sessions will focus on building professional networks, and strengthening resumes and interview skills, with the end result being increased career success during unprecedented times. Career Transformation Sessions are available à la carte or as a series.

The Hutchinson Center is pleased to offer a new program this winter, thanks to a partnership with Racial Equity & Justice, founded by David Patrick and Desiree Vargas, both graduates of the University of Maine. A Racial Equity, Diversity and Implicit Bias training will be offered on March 5. This program is the first step for professionals looking for concrete steps to address racism, diversity, equity and inclusivity in their personal and professional lives.

Additional programs are listed on the Hutchinson Center’s website. Custom programs catered to the specific needs of a company, organization or school also are available.

For information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Michelle Patten, at um.fhc.pd@maine.edu or 207-338-8002. For more information about upcoming professional development programs or to register, go online. Early registration is recommended as spots are limited. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available to people who live or work in Knox or Waldo counties.