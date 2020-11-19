PORTLAND – The Greater Portland Board of REALTORS is excited to present “Habitat for the Holidays,” an online auction in support of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland. The auction is open for bidding now through Cyber Monday, Nov. 30. Items available include a virtual wine tasting, a sailing cruise, a Broadway virtual experience, an overnight stay at the Inn by the Sea, a week stay at Sugar Loaf, a Scottsdale golf experience, locally made goods, local business gift certificates, and much more.

For more information, visit habitatauction.com or text HabitatAuction to 76278.

“We are so grateful to the Greater Portland Board of REALTORS for their years of support with incredible fundraising events and live and silent auctions. Now, during this difficult time, we are thrilled to see the amazing items available in this online auction. The funds raised will go a long way in supporting our efforts of building simple, decent, and affordable homes for deserving Maine families.”





“For years, The Greater Portland Board of REALTORS® (GPBR) has been fortunate enough to be involved with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland (HHGP). Every year we volunteer, and assist in building homes for families in need, and every year we host an annual fundraising event for Habitat to help make these builds happen. This year has been a trying year for so many reasons, but one thing we know is true; so many have come to realize that between the four walls of our home lies so much more than just shelter; (not only has it become our gym, our office and our schools) it is strength, stability, and the self-reliance that we need to build a better life! On behalf of Habitat of Greater Portland, The Greater Portland Board of REALTORS would be honored to receive your support for our online auction -“Habitat for the Holidays.” We hope you will consider joining us as we bring our community together, virtually to support a very worthy cause!”

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland’s current project is a 2-home community in Freeport called Freeport Woods. New Habitat families will move into their homes in 2021