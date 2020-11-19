BUCKSPORT — Bucksport Regional Health Center is very pleased to welcome three new providers to its team. Each one brings a wealth of skills, experience and knowledge in their respective fields and each is accepting new patients.

The Ellsworth office, Coastal Health Center, welcomes Jessica Barry, FNP. Barry graduated from the University of Maine, Orono, with her FNP master of science, and from Husson University, Bangor, with a bachelor of science in nursing. She also attended Excelsior College, Albany, New York with a BA in psychology, and University of Maine at Augusta, with an AA in mathematics. She is a member of the American Nursing Association, Maine Nurse Practitioners Association and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Also joining the team in Ellsworth is Ruth Tainter, FNP. Tainter is an experienced nurse practitioner who has worked for many years in the greater Ellsworth area. She attended the University of Maine Orono Maine and earned a bachelor of science and master of science in nursing with a project focus on Telemedicine. She earned her LPN diploma from Eastern Maine Community College.





A new dentist has joined the team at the Bucksport location. Dr. James Gerweck, DMD, has extensive experience in routine operative procedures, complex fixed oral rehabilitation and removable prosthetics including full and partial dentures, as well as endodontics, orthodontics, periodontics and dental implants. He is also nitrous oxide sedation certified. He attended the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, Philadelphia, PA. earning a doctor of dental medicine. He is a member of the American Dental Association.

To schedule an appointment, call 207-667-5064 in Ellsworth and for dental in Bucksport, call 207-902-1100. For more information on BRHC, visit bucksportrhc.org.

Bucksport Regional Health Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center, has offices in Bucksport and Ellsworth and provides medical, dental (Bucksport only), treatment of venous conditions (Ellsworth only) and behavioral health services to everyone, including the uninsured and underinsured, regardless of their ability to pay. BRHC has served the community for more than 45 years and is always accepting new patients.