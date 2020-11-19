BANGOR — A Thanksgiving Day service via Zoom will be held on Thursday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. First Church of Christ, Scientist, Bangor, invites everyone to attend. The invitation to this virtual, hour-long service is found on the church’s website, www.christiansciencebangorme.com

The service will include hymns, readings from the Bible and the Christian Science text book “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy, and time for individuals to give thanks. The readings emphasize thanksgiving and how God’s love, His healing power and His supply of health, necessities and wisdom are available to all.