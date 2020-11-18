PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s largest city’s holiday tree will be a 40-foot balsam fir located after a windstorm.

Portland has a tradition of finding a locally donated tree to grace Monument Square, one of the city’s busiest public spaces. Forestry crews were responding to the aftermath of a high wind event in early November when they noticed the balsam fir growing close to a home, city arborist Jeff Tarling said.

The tree appeared to have outgrown its space in Portland’s North Deering neighborhood, Tarling said. The owner of the property where the tree was growing offered to donate it, he said.





The tree is slated to arrive in Monument Square on Thursday.