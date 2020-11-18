This story will be updated.

A man is at large after allegedly shooting at Lewiston police officers early Wednesday morning.



Officers went to a Howe Street apartment at about 4:28 a.m. after a man there allegedly threatened someone with a gun, Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre said.





When police arrived, the man left the apartment and began shooting at officers, who returned fire. Police chased the man on foot — during which additional shots were fired — but he escaped.

No officers were injured in the firefight, St. Pierre said. He was unsure if the man was injured from gunfire.

Police continue to pursue the man, with the Maine State Police assisting in the investigation.

Lewiston police have asked residents to avoid the area, and anyone with information about the shooting call police at (207) 784-6421.