The U.S. Navy has awarded a $146 million contract modification to Bath Iron Works to continue its work on Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

That contract modification will allow the General Dynamics subsidiary to continue providing planning yard services, including engineering, design, material kitting, logistics, planning and execution, for the Navy’s fleet of DDG 51 destroyers, according to the shipyard.

The contract runs through January 2022.





U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican who sits on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said Tuesday the contract modification will “strengthen Maine’s economy,” praising the shipyard’s workers for building “the world’s highest quality ships.”

U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, both Democrats, said Wednesday morning that the contract will “help to protect Maine jobs, keep our nation safe, and protect the sailors aboard these destroyers.”

The Bath shipyard is currently servicing 69 ships, representing two-thirds of the nation’s surface combatants, according to BIW.