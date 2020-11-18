Stearns Junior Senior High School, Millinocket
First quarter honor roll
Grade 12, high honors: Gabriel Benson, Emilie Burrill, Michael Clark, Aaron Gamble, Maisey Girsa, Katie Kenyon, Grace Murray, Deanna Newbury, Alexys Sherwood and Jack Yang; honors: Sophie Andersen, Josee Boynton, Michael Bragdon, Winter Buzby, Addison Danforth, Audrey Danforth, Rebecca Gagnon, Rebecca Jandreau, Natalie Michaud, Deanna Oakes, Annalys Robinson, Elizabeth Sayler and Lilliana Wourms.
Grade 11, high honors: Alisyn Alley, MacKenzie Friel, Sean McGibbon and Amelia Morrison; honors: Julia Allen, Makayla Anderson, Gavin Darling, Dylan Evans, Alexander Jacobs, Kasey Kenyon, Samantha McGreevy and RebeccaLynn Tash.
Grade 10, high honors: Libby Baker, Victoria Blanchette, Cote Briggs, Sydney Campbell, Kelly Farber, Collin Gamble, Rhiannon Gardner, Daniel Hallett, Katlyn Marcin, Treyce Stevens and Jamie Yang; honors: Connor Burke, Jude Cyr, Damon Darling, Isaac Hakes, Jack Morris and Ethan Plourde.
Grade nine, high honors: Jack DiFrederico, Kennedy Emerson, Braidey Girsa, Aidan Jamieson, Natalie McEwen, Gracyn Sanders and Kyla Welch; honors: Braydon Campbell and Pamela Robinson.
Grade eight, high honors: Olivia Hallett; honors: Kalli Baker, Brady Brooker, Beckett Brown, Lucas Gagnon, Trevor Jandreau, David McGreevy, James Mitchell and Skylar Wilson.
Grade seven, high honors: Olivia Andersen, Emma Ayotte, Eva Blanchette, Makenna Johnson and Emily Rogerson; honors: Madison Carr, Grayson Cregg, Andrew Hallett, Sophia Morris and Benjamin Waite.
Grade six, high honors: Abigail Rideout; honors: Molly Anderson, Lelia Brown, Jon Buckingham, Brigette Comeau, Natalie Creehan, Alina Emery, Anthony Gurewicz, Emerson Michaud and Eric Nobles.