AUBURN — Through a look at its amazing past and hopeful future, Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn and Lewiston will celebrate its special school community in a unique way on Sunday, Nov. 22.

The “It’s Showtime!” telethon is set for 2 p.m., with the live broadcast originating from the Auburn campus at the school. The event, which is free to attend on Facebook Live, will feature performances from current and former students and a look back at a school that has given the community so much.

To view the telethon, get your free general admission ticket by visiting www.stdomsmaine.org/support or the event’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/events/3514424475338894).





“This is the story of St. Dom’s. It is a tale of those who experienced it in the past, and those who are immersed in it now,” said Tim Gallic, the president of the academy who will co-host the broadcast with Will Cobb, a member of the Class of 2001. “These are the genuine words and songs of people who want others to experience it as they did. The impact of St. Dom’s on encouraging a life of fullness is their gift to you and others.”

The event replaces the academy’s annual gala and holiday festival, called off this year due to the pandemic. It will be produced by Matt Beach of Cre8iv Co., a video production company based in Windham, with Evan Rivard, the founder of the St. Dom’s Film Club and a 2020 graduate, serving as assistant producer.

Among the highlights of the program are:

· A message from Bishop Robert Deeley

· “The History of Catholic Education” in the Lewiston and Auburn Communities

· A look inside the past and present of St. Dom’s

· Interviews with students, alumni, factulty, staff, and parents

· “Oh When the Saints Go Back to School” by the Little Saints

· A musical message from Mrs. Fox’s pre-kindergarten class

· “We Are the Church” by the St. Dom’s Second Graders

· A video perspective by members of the Class of 2020

· “What a Wonderful World” by Lindsay Cook ‘18

· A medley from the cast of Aladdin

· “La Vie en Rose” and “Oh Happy Day” from alumnus and recording artist Louis Philippe Gagne III ’72

· Jazz number from Graham Duval ‘04 and Nate Burns ‘04

· Music teacher Matt Konrad and drama director Kay Warren duet “The Prayer”

· Concert pianist Chirahu Naruse

· The Nutcracker rehearsal featuring Lauren Theriault ’21 and Stefan Kroger with interviews from Ian Pullen ’04 and Amelia Pullen, owners of The Dance Center

· Teacher Ernie Gagne and his son, Scottie, singing an original song

For more information about the telethon, contact Saint Dominic Academy at 207-782-6911.