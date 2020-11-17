Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 175 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 2,122 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, while the death toll remains at 165. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Saint Joseph’s College is closing its campus after 12 students tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. All classes will be conducted remotely by the beginning of next week.
Limited funding could slow Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Maine health officials are concerned they’ll need more federal funding to rapidly and equitably distribute the two most promising coronavirus vaccine candidates when they become available.
14 new outbreaks detected in last 3 days as part of virus’ ‘vicious cycle’ in Maine
The outbreaks are responsible for 52 new cases of COVID-19, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah said Monday, and they’re further evidence that the virus’ accelerating spread is leading to more outbreaks, and those outbreaks are contributing to further spread.
Hampden outdoor school launched earlier than planned because of COVID-19
At Woodland Pond School, prekindergarten and kindergarten students spend most of the day outdoors learning from nature.
Wayward Canadian dog reunited with her humans after crossing into Maine
The border-hopping dog was found in an Aroostook County garage after she escaped from her home in Clair, New Brunswick.
Bangor woman charged with threatening to kill, decapitate Susan Collins
A Bangor woman was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening to kill and decapitate U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in voicemails left in the days following this month’s election.
A North Carolina company is relocating to downtown Ellsworth after its workers voted to move
Desert Harvest, a North Carolina company that makes aloe vera-derived health supplements, is moving to downtown Ellsworth and bringing approximately a dozen employees with it.
The big changes eyed by 6 Democrats aiming to be Maine’s next top election official
It is turning into perhaps the most interesting and nuanced nominating race of 2020 in Maine politics, even though voters will not weigh in.
UMaine hires consultant to oversee retiree health plan switch that has drawn criticism
Retirees and union officials have criticized the University of Maine System for making the changes in September, in the middle of a pandemic, without bargaining or public discussion. Some retirees have said the switch will raise their health care costs, particularly for those with expensive health care needs.
In other Maine news …
2 cadets at Maine’s police academy test positive for virus
Downeast Transportation extends suspension after positive COVID-19 tests
Maine man sentenced to 38 years for killing neighbor with a machete
A Winter Harbor lobsterman has found TikTok fame with a bird rescue video
Truck driver dies in Crawford crash