Another 175 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 2,122 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, while the death toll remains at 165. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Saint Joseph’s College is closing its campus after 12 students tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. All classes will be conducted remotely by the beginning of next week.





In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa Harting, of Harpersville, New York, an injection as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: Hans Pennink / AP

Maine health officials are concerned they’ll need more federal funding to rapidly and equitably distribute the two most promising coronavirus vaccine candidates when they become available.

Pedestrians comply with Gov. Janet Mills’ executive order requiring Mainers to wear face coverings in public settings, regardless of the ability to maintain physical distance, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Monday in Lewiston. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

The outbreaks are responsible for 52 new cases of COVID-19, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah said Monday, and they’re further evidence that the virus’ accelerating spread is leading to more outbreaks, and those outbreaks are contributing to further spread.

Henry Ramiak, 4, Daphne Hahmann, 4, and Willa Stoll, 4, (left to right) work on making patterns during their math lesson with teacher Chrissy Blais. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

At Woodland Pond School, prekindergarten and kindergarten students spend most of the day outdoors learning from nature.

German shepherd Diamond Michaud strolls through the water with 9-year-old Marilou Michaud. Credit: Courtesy of Paryse Michau

The border-hopping dog was found in an Aroostook County garage after she escaped from her home in Clair, New Brunswick.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins waves to campaign staff, family and supporters at the Hilton Garden Inn on Nov. 4 after winning reelection. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

A Bangor woman was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening to kill and decapitate U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in voicemails left in the days following this month’s election.

A North Carolina health supplements company, Desert Harvest, is moving to Ellsworth and is in process of buying the Maine Grind Building at 192 Main St. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

Desert Harvest, a North Carolina company that makes aloe vera-derived health supplements, is moving to downtown Ellsworth and bringing approximately a dozen employees with it.

Clockwise from left: Matt Moonen, Shenna Bellows, Craig Hickman, Justin Chenette, Tom Bell and Erik Jorgensen.

It is turning into perhaps the most interesting and nuanced nominating race of 2020 in Maine politics, even though voters will not weigh in.

Chancellor Dannel Malloy answers questions at a forum about unified accreditation in this November 2019 file photo. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Retirees and union officials have criticized the University of Maine System for making the changes in September, in the middle of a pandemic, without bargaining or public discussion. Some retirees have said the switch will raise their health care costs, particularly for those with expensive health care needs.

