A Yarmouth man died Friday after falling from a scissor lift while painting inside Atlantic Motorcar Center in Wiscasset.

James Thompson, 58, an employee of Theodore Logan & Son of Portland, fell after an automatic garage door hit the cage area of the scissor lift, tipping the machine on its side, Wiscasset police said.

Atlantic Motorcar Center employees immediately performed lie-saving techniques on Thompson, but he died at the scene, Wiscasset police said.





There were 18 fatal workplace injuries in Maine in 2018, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.