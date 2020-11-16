The organizers of an annual holiday tree and wreath festival in Maine have decided to cancel the event this year because of the rise in coronavirus cases in the state.

The Midcoast Tree Festival in Brunswick has been postponed to 2021. The event had been scheduled to start Friday.

“It just isn’t responsible to hold a major event that will bring hundreds and possibly thousands of people to one location before sending them off to their family Thanksgiving meals and holiday gatherings,” Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber Executive Director Cory King said.





The festival is a joint fundraising event between the chamber and other organizations that involves crafts, food and entertainment in addition to the trees and wreaths.