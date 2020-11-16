Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 40s to low 50s from north to south, with partly sunny skies throughout much of the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest about the coronavirus in Maine
Two more Mainers have died and 151 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are2,098 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, while the death toll now stands at 165. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
COVID-19 patients had an in-hospital death rate two times higher than that of influenza patients, according to a study published Friday. The study is believed to be the first in the United States to directly compare clinical features, laboratory results and health outcomes between COVID-19 patients and flu patients.
COVID-19 is spreading in people’s homes, and there’s only so much the state can do
The virus has been spreading most actively in recent weeks in the privacy of people’s own homes and beyond the reach of regulations.
A Black doctor will be 1st Democrat in 30 years to serve a conservative piece of Maine
Richard Evans, 73, ran on making health care more affordable, helping Maine’s neediest people and a desire to bridge political divides.
Maine’s polarized political shift may survive the Trump era
The movement is not entirely unique to the outgoing Republican president — Maine’s two congressional districts have been moving further apart in presidential elections since the 1990s. But this year saw the widest gap between the two since Maine began splitting its electoral votes in 1972.
UMaine grads develop cream from lobster fluid to treat dry skin
The active ingredient is a protein from lobster hemolymph, a circulatory fluid that functions like blood.
Born out of the Great Depression, Monson’s Finnish Farmers Club hopes to survive pandemic
The bulla — or pulla — hasn’t been in evidence this year. Nor have the dances and potlucks, as the Monson Finnish Farmers Club’s event schedule was canceled due to the novel coronavirus.
Rockport hotel project moving forward despite citizen’s group opposition
The group, Friends of Rockport, is seeking to overturn the Rockport Planning Board’s approval of the project, or at least force the developers to reduce the number of guest rooms in the proposed Rockport Harbor Hotel from 26 to 20.
More than half of Maine still suffering from drought
As farmers and others around the state prepare for winter, many are still hoping for more rain and snow to fall to recharge irrigation ponds, irrigate tree roots and otherwise get Maine in a better position for next year.
In other Maine news …
LL Bean withdraws support from Freeport development following residents’ opposition
Joe Biden considering Angus King for top intelligence position, report says
Star Bangor High jumper to accept scholarship from University of Connecticut
Augusta man dies in Wales crash
BIW and union are getting back on same page after strike
UMaine women’s basketball team lands versatile recruiting class