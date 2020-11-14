Join us online (Nov. 27 to Dec. 5) or this student-led, community-supported fundraiser to shop local and support local. There’ll be hundreds of items from handmade creations to good and services from local businesses — it will be a truly local affair! Sign up to receive up -to-date about what’s listed, when the auction opens, and live drawings at: http://bidpal.net/trekkersauction2020. One hundred percent of proceeds will benefit Trekkers, a youth mentoring organization based in Rockland which provides experiential learning and a caring support network for young people to thrive.