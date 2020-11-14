SEARSPORT — Friends of Sears Island (FOSI) has installed three new interpretive signs at the entrance to Sears Island, thanks to support from the Maine Community Foundation, GBL Charitable Foundation and the town of Searsport. The signs were conceived as part of a project to enhance self-guided educational opportunities on Sears Island. The interpretive signs highlight important moments in the island’s rich history, including how the island was an important navigation beacon for Native Americans, the naval battle that took place just offshore in 1779 and the farm that existed for over a century.

“We are grateful for the support we received to make these interpretive panels, and hope they will deepen visitor appreciation for this special place,” said Ashley Megquier, FOSI’s outreach coordinator.

Friends of Sears Island was pleased to work with a local company, Banner City Graphics, to produce these signs. FOSI would also like to thank the many volunteers and community members who provided feedback on this project and helped with design and installation. The organization has plans to update the informational kiosk to include points of interest for visitors to explore, and to improve navigational signage on island trails. To learn more about visiting Sears Island and FOSI, check out www.friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.