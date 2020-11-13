The University of Maine men’s basketball program has added wing Novak Perovic as the first announced member of its 2020-2021 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-8, 184-pound Perovic, a native of Belgrade, Serbia, spent last season at the Hoosac School in Hoosick, New York.

The Hoosac School competes in the New England Preparatory Athletic Council’s Class AAA ranks, which includes most of the region’s top prep school programs.





“At 6-8 and with very good passing and dribbling skills, Novak is a tough matchup,” UMaine men’s basketball head coach Richard Barron said.

“Shooting range beyond the 3-point line combined with his length and agility make him a great addition. The extra year at Hoosac will allow him to continue to fill out and continue to learn from an outstanding coach.”

According to his Twitter page, Perovic made a verbal commitment to attend UMaine last April 9, then signed his National Letter of Intent on Thursday.