A man from the Bangor area was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly broke into a home on Second Street.

Tayler Cotton, 24, was charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief and violation of bail.

Security footage allegedly showed Cotton trying to force his way into a Second Street house through its back door about 11:30 p.m., Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters said Friday.





Cotton then allegedly forced open the front porch door, damaging it in the process. A resident of the home was inside when Betters said Cotton attempted to break in.



After a short search, officers arrested Cotton near Second Street Park, Betters said.

Cotton was taken to the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor, where he is being held. Betters did not say if Cotton had a lawyer or if he had a scheduled court date.