CAMDEN –The Camden Opera House’s SoundCheck series of safely distanced 45-seats/one-set-only concerts in the auditorium has started to schedule shows in 2021, while getting ready for two more this fall. As many of these small shows sell out, all are livestreamed free on the opera house’s Facebook page and later posted to its YouTube channel.

Up next is a special evening with American roots music master, mandolinist and songwriter Joe K. Walsh and Grammy-nominated Americana/blues singer-songwriter and guitarist Celia Woodsmith Friday, Nov. 20th. These musicians comprise an acoustic super duo and are not to be missed.

On Friday, Dec. 11, another fine duo, Julia Lane and Fred Gosbee/aka Castlebay, present ‘Tis Winter Now-Christmas in New England, a program that features both colonial and contemporary music, poetry and stories of winter.





January shows will include a dance performance by Kinetic Energy Alive; concerts by bluegrass duo Darlin’ Corey and local jazzman Wayne DeLano; and a Literary Salon reading by author Paul Doiron. SoundCheck shows are being booked going into the spring including the Mark Tipton Trio, rescheduled to April 9.

All seats are assigned, and advance-only $10 ticket sales end 3:30 p.m. on show days. Face coverings are required in the building. For tickets and info on shows as they are scheduled, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com. Donations to the Community Arts Fund, which helps make these small shows possible, are always appreciated.