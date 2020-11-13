PORTLAND – The Portland Housing Authority (PHA) announced two organizational changes that will enhance its support services for residents transitioning from homelessness and those living in the agency’s newly rehabilitated and reconstructed housing.

Latoya Hunder has been promoted to the newly-created position of director of resident services. In this role, she will oversee all of PHA’s resident services and lead a growing team of resident service coordinators who work directly with residents to provide a range of support services, from education to employment training. Previously, Hunder was a resident transition specialist working with residents being relocated in advance of PHA’s major property rehabilitation and reconstruction projects. She holds a master of business administration as well as an undergraduate degree in sociology. Prior to joining PHA, Hunder worked in human services as a supervisor of case management, and has experience working with very diverse populations from all walks of life and in many challenging situations in their lives.

“I believe PHA has made a positive impact on many families. I’m happy to be a part of growing and expanding this program,” said Hunder.





Rob Parritt III has been hired to fill Hunder’s previous position as the new resident transition and stability specialist. An experienced advocate for those experiencing homelessness, Parritt is the former shelter director of the City of Portland’s Oxford Street Shelter, where he developed a cutting-edge housing program recognized as the most innovative in the United States by the National Alliance to End Homelessness. More recently, he was the City of Portland’s homeless services consultant, where he represented the City in neighborhood engagements regarding the location change of the Oxford Street Shelter.

Parritt brings invaluable experience and relationships with the local community to PHA, which will be assets to the agency on new renovation projects with homeless set-aside requirements. In his new role, Parritt will address the dual challenges of helping residents relocate and achieve stability as they transition from homelessness.

“I’m very passionate about housing and happy to join PHA. Serving my community and making a difference means a lot to me,” said Parritt.

As part of its 2015 Strategic Vision Plan and 2020-2024 5-Year Plan, PHA has undertaken a bold and ambitious task of repositioning its entire portfolio of housing. As it does so, PHA plans to add hundreds of units to the city’s housing stock to house Portland’s most in need and those experiencing homelessness. The position of Director of Resident Services is a critical step in achieving this goal, and as such will be an important asset to the agency, its residents and the citizens of Portland.

“We are very excited to have Latoya take this new position, as we expect she will embrace it and make the most of it as she did in her previous position. Welcoming Rob to not only fill Latoya’s position, but expand the position to support residents transitioning from homelessness, makes it a win-win for the housing authority,” said Cheryl A. Sessions, executive director of Portland Housing Authority.

About Portland Housing Authority — Established in 1943, the Portland Housing Authority and its affiliated corporations provide long-term, affordable fair rental housing and related assistance to more than 3,000 low-income families, seniors and disabled individuals. It does this primarily through federally funded and regulated programs, including the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program. In collaboration with community partners and fellow housing authorities like South Portland and Westbrook, PHA strives to improve quality of life, build community, enhance safety and promote personal success for the people it serves and the neighborhoods in which they reside. For more information, visit http://www.porthouse.org.