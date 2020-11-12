If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

HOULTON, Maine — Police arrested a Skowhegan woman after locating her in Auburn several days after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend and stole an RV at a gas station in Sherman.

Samantha White, 25, of Skowhegan stopped at a gas station in Sherman with her boyfriend, who originally hails from Vinalhaven, on Saturday at around 7a.m., according to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office. White then reportedly assaulted her boyfriend before stealing his vehicle, a 1996 Winnebago RV.





The Winnebago was later located in Yarmouth, just outside of Portland, though the whereabouts of White, who was out on bail when the incident occurred, remained unknown for several days afterward.

White was eventually arrested in Auburn on Nov.10, three days after leaving Sherman. She faces six counts of criminal charges, including elevated aggravated assault, robbery and criminal mischief.