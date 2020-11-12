Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 50s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest about the coronavirus in Maine
Another two Mainers have died and 148 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 1,818 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, the highest yet, while the death toll now stands at 158. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
For months, Bill Trevaskis and many other North Haven islanders felt like the novel coronavirus was only a distant threat. That changed rapidly this month, when COVID-19 began to spread around the island.
How Susan Collins came back to win a historic 5th term
It was a far cry from her previous supermajority wins, but resounding after every public poll showed Sara Gideon ahead.
Marissa Kennedy’s mother seeks new trial, saying she was abuse victim, too
Sharon Kennedy is serving a 48-year prison term for her role in the 2018 beating death of her 10-year-old daughter Marissa. Now she is asking the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to grant her a new trial.
Families statewide grapple with the decision to gather for Thanksgiving or not
Hope Eye, a Brewer resident, typically enjoys Thanksgiving with around six or seven other people. In 2020, however, the coronavirus pandemic has upended those plans, as it has for most people in some capacity.
GOP picks longtime lawmakers to lead Maine Senate minority
The new Senate minority leader will be Jeff Timberlake, while the No. 2 Senate Republican will be Matt Pouliot.
Micmac veterans reflect on ‘sense of duty’ that drives traditions of honor
Members of Native American tribes have served in all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces at five times the national average and have served in every major conflict for more than 200 years, according to the National Indian Council on Aging. They also have the highest per-capita involvement in the military than any other cultural group.
Portland says referendum to raise workers’ hazard pay won’t take effect until 2022
That legal interpretation puts the city at odds with the ballot measure’s proponents, who argue that the provision takes effect next month and would help workers who need to work outside their homes as virus cases surge during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
This friendly porcupine lifted the spirits of a disappointed birder
“It was the most charming, lethargic, rotund little wild animal I have ever come across,” Liz Eudy writes.
In other Maine news …
Calais hospital staffers call off strike after reaching contract agreement
Tuesday’s warmth set several temperature records for November in Maine
Maine climate scientist to join Biden’s transition team
2nd teen reported missing in Saco
Most at Portland hearing favor creation of safe injection site