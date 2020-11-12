Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 50s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another two Mainers have died and 148 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 1,818 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, the highest yet, while the death toll now stands at 158. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

For months, Bill Trevaskis and many other North Haven islanders felt like the novel coronavirus was only a distant threat. That changed rapidly this month, when COVID-19 began to spread around the island.





In this Sept. 4, 2020, file photo, U.S. Sen Susan Collins makes a stop at the Penobscot Snowmobile Club in Hermon. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

It was a far cry from her previous supermajority wins, but resounding after every public poll showed Sara Gideon ahead.

Sharon Kennedy, the mother convicted of murdering her 10-year-old daughter, Marissa Kennedy, listens to the prosecution speak at the Waldo Judicial Center in Belfast during her sentencing hearing in February. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Sharon Kennedy is serving a 48-year prison term for her role in the 2018 beating death of her 10-year-old daughter Marissa. Now she is asking the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to grant her a new trial.

Hope Eye stands outside her Brewer home on Tuesday. Eye has altered her Thanksgiving plans this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

Hope Eye, a Brewer resident, typically enjoys Thanksgiving with around six or seven other people. In 2020, however, the coronavirus pandemic has upended those plans, as it has for most people in some capacity.

In this Sept. 26, 2019, Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, listens to proceedings at the State House in Augusta. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The new Senate minority leader will be Jeff Timberlake, while the No. 2 Senate Republican will be Matt Pouliot.

Sandra McDonald poses in front of the Micmac Veterans Honor Wall. McDonald served in the U.S. Army from 1981 to 1987 at bases in Texas and in Germany. Credit: Melissa Lizotte / BDN

Members of Native American tribes have served in all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces at five times the national average and have served in every major conflict for more than 200 years, according to the National Indian Council on Aging. They also have the highest per-capita involvement in the military than any other cultural group.

In this Nov. 04, 2020, file photo, Em Burnett (left) and Kate Sykes of People First Portland speak to the media in front of supporters at Portland City Hall. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

That legal interpretation puts the city at odds with the ballot measure’s proponents, who argue that the provision takes effect next month and would help workers who need to work outside their homes as virus cases surge during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A porcupine inspects some vegetation in Acadia National Park on a July afternoon. Credit: Courtesy of Liz Eudy

“It was the most charming, lethargic, rotund little wild animal I have ever come across,” Liz Eudy writes.

In other Maine news …

