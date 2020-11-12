WINTERPORT — The Winterport Women’s Club GFWC will hold its fifth annual turkey drive to benefit the Neighbors Cupboard from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 14 in the parking lot of Tea Maineia on Main Street.

The Neighbors Cupboard needs 50 turkeys this year to feed the hungry at Thanksgiving. Please stop by on Saturday to donate a turkey, a gift card to a local supermarket or a check (suggested donation amount is $10). You may also drop off a donation another time.

For more contact Kathy White at 207-223-5746, Gloria Aurello at 207-557-9910, Kathy Urquhart at 207-223-5147, Joan Bowman at 207-226-3757 or any club member.