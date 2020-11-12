NEW GLOUCESTER — OTELCO is pleased to welcome Stacey Hassan as its new director of marketing working out of the company’s New Gloucester office. In this position, Hassan will be responsible for leading the marketing team in driving business growth by developing strategies, benchmarks and budgets for marketing plans across multiple product lines and market segments.

“We’re excited to have Stacey joining us at OTELCO,” said Trevor Jones, OTELCO’s VP of sales, marketing & customer service. “She has an impressive background in marketing broadband services and has demonstrated skills and expertise that will make her an important addition to our growing team.”

Hassan is a graduate of Lasell University with a BS in business administration. Her most recent role was working as marketing director at Atlantic Broadband, where she oversaw strategic multi-channel marketing campaigns for new customer acquisition and expansion of existing customer business. Hassan is a resident of Quincy, Massachusetts.





OTELCO has also hired several other new employees in its Maine offices.

Benjamin Austin joins the New Gloucester office as a system administrator. Austin has worked in IT for over 10 years and is a resident of Sabattus.

Rose Giasson comes to OTELCO as a customer service representative in New Gloucester. Giasson has over 26 years of customer service experience in banking, patient services, retail, and sales. Giasson lives in the Oxford Hills area.

Anthony Julian joins the Bangor office as a technical support technician.

Jordan Shain joins OTELCO as an OSP field technician in Bangor. Shain has an associate’s degree in machine tool technology and has been in the aerospace and power generation sector for 16 years. He is a resident of Bangor.

In Massachusetts, Vadym Levchyk joins the Granby office as an OSP technician.

About OTELCO — OTELCO Inc. provides wireline telecommunications services in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, Vermont and West Virginia. The company’s services include local and long distance telephone, digital high-speed data lines, transport services, network access, cable television and other related services. With approximately 99,000 voice and data access lines, which are collectively referred to as access line equivalents, OTELCO is among the top 25 largest local exchange carriers in the United States based on number of access lines. OTELCO operates eleven incumbent telephone companies serving rural markets, or rural local exchange carriers. It also provides competitive retail and wholesale communications services and technology consulting, managed services and private/hybrid cloud hosting services through several subsidiaries. For more information, visit www.otelco.com.