A Veterans Day ceremony and flag waving event was held at the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge on Wednesday morning.

The event — organized by Dick Campbell — brought Bangor and Brewer together to honor veterans and active military personnel since the annual parade was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Patti Pelletier said she usually goes to the parade and was disappointed that it was not happening this year.





“We have to honor the veterans somehow today and not forget them.”

Here’s a look at the day’s event:

Patti Pelletier (right) and her niece Jacquie Pelletier, 10, (left) both of Bangor, hold up signs as cars pass by on the Chamberlain Bridge Wednesday morning. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

John Thomas played Taps in caption C on the trumpet at a Veterans Day flag wave and ceremony on the Chamberlain Bridge Wednesday morning. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Dick Campbell, who organized the event, tosses a wreath into the Penobscot River with Army National Guard Chaplain Jacob Clement during a Veterans Day ceremony and flag waving event on the Chamberlain Bridge on Wednesday. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN