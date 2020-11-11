Students, faculty and staff to be treated to a thought-provoking performance of Edward Albee’s classic 1959 play The Zoo Story’

BANGOR — The students of Husson University will be performing Edward Albee’s “The Zoo Story” Nov. 13–15 at the Gracie’s Black Box Theatre on Husson University’s Bangor campus.

“I chose this play because of the raw emotion Edward Albee conveys through the characters. Albee doesn’t allow us to escape into a fantasy world. Instead, he pushes us back into a cruel reality. ‘The Zoo Story’ is a story of loneliness and isolation. It is thought-provoking, and I’m honored to be a part of telling this story,” said Natalie Kunzinger, the director of “The Zoo Story.”





In the story, two characters, Peter and Jerry, meet on a park bench in New York City’s Central Park. Peter is a wealthy publishing executive with a wife, two daughters, two cats, and two parakeets. Jerry is an isolated and disheartened man, desperate to have a meaningful conversation with another human being. He intrudes on Peter’s peaceful state by interrogating him and forcing him to listen to stories about his life and the reason behind his visit to the zoo. When Peter decides he has heard enough, he tries to leave. Jerry begins pushing Peter off the bench and challenges him to fight for his territory. Violence ensues and builds towards a dramatic ending.

This production is fully designed, directed, acted and produced by Husson students. The cast includes Kylan Bowden as Peter. He is a junior from Lebanon. Jerry is played by Richie Mulligan from North Providence, Rhode Island.

Crewmembers include first-year student Erin Cahoon. She is responsible for props and is from Wrentham, Massachusetts. Sophomore Melanie Wright from Gorham coordinated costumes. Senior Lacey Macdonald from Plymouth is “The Zoo Story’s” stage manager and lighting director. Lebanon, Maine’s Sommer Thompson coordinated the set design. Thompson is a sophomore at Husson University. The show’s director, Natalie Kunzinger is a senior from Appleton.

Performances will take place Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. On Sunday, Nov. 15, there will be a matinee performance at 2 p.m.

Due to COVID restrictions, the performance is only open to members of the Husson University community and is limited to students, faculty and staff. Members of the public cannot attend this performance.

Tickets can only be purchased at the door, with cash, an hour prior to the performance. Seating is limited to 16 people in the Gracie’s Black Box theatre, so tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. Students can attend for free. Husson faculty and staff will be able to attend for only $5. Physical distancing and mask wearing will be required of all audience members during the performance.

For more information about the upcoming production of “The Zoo Story,” please contact Kunzinger at kunzingern@husson.edu or the Gracie Theatre box office at 207-941-7888. Information is also available at GracieTheatre.com.

Husson University Theatre (HUT) is an entirely student-run organization and the official student theatre company of Husson University. It allows students to act as directors, designers, and performers in productions of their own choosing. Husson students are responsible for all aspects of the company’s operations. This includes all of the production roles from acting on stage, to crew roles backstage and box office management.

Previous Husson University Theatre (HUT) student productions have included John Cariani’s “Almost, Maine”, Diana Son’s “Stop Kiss,” “Doubt” by John Patrick Shanley, “Tribes” by Nina Raine, “The Guys” by Anne Nelson and “The Worker” by Walter Wykes.

Completed in October of 2009, The Gracie is Husson University’s center for the fine and performing arts. This beautiful 500-seat theatre is considered one of Maine’s premier performance venues. In addition, The Gracie also serves as a learning platform for students from the New England School of Communications in digital audio, sound mixing, set design and construction, lighting, acting and electronics.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent superior value in higher education. Our Bangor campus and off-campus satellite education center in Northern Maine both provide advanced knowledge in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. In addition, Husson University has a robust adult learning program. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.