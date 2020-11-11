CAMDEN — The Camden Opera House is making the remainder of its 2020 SoundCheck concerts audience-free. The livestream of each show also will be free, accessible on the opera house’s Facebook page and, after a day or two, on its YouTube channel, as well.

The opera house opened its safely-distanced/45-seats-only SoundCheck series in August, and it has been well received by both audience and artists. The series is made possible by donations to the Community Arts Fund.

“We love having an audience in the house, and the response has been great,” said COH Manager Dave Morrison. “But our top priority is to try to keep our audience, the performers, and our staff as safe as possible.”





COH will continue to follow Maine CDC guidelines for performers and staff. The next SoundCheck show features Joe K. Walsh and Celia Woodsmith at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Walsh is known for his exceptional musicianship and his years of collaborations with acoustic music luminaries. Following an award-winning stint as mandolinist with the Gibson Brothers, Walsh splits his time between an inventive string band called Mr. Sun; a trio with Danny Barnes and Grant Gordy; his own band; and duo performances.

Acclaimed vocalist, songwriter and guitarist Woodsmith has released nine albums of original music, most recently with Nashville-based and Grammy-nominated bluegrass band Della Mae; and her Boston-based vintage rock project SAY Darling. Her eclectic covers range from Bill Monroe and old jazz standards to Led Zeppelin and the blues.

The SoundCheck year will end 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, with Castlebay, presenting its special program ‘Tis Winter Now-Christmas in New England. Current ticketholders have the option of converting their tickets to Community Arts Fund donations or getting a refund; for more information, email dernest@camdenmaine.gov. Those watching the livestream also are encouraged to consider donating to CAF via the opera house website, www.camdenoperahouse.com.