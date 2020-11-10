The heatwave in Bangor will continue as another day of record-high temperatures is expected across central and northern Maine on Tuesday.

Bangor had a forecasted high of 70 degrees on Tuesday, which would beat the previous Nov. 10 record — 68 degrees — set in 1931, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou.

On Monday, Bangor saw a record-high temperature of 68 degrees, the hottest Nov. 9, since it was 65 degrees in 1938. The day before — when there was a high of 71 degrees — was the hottest Nov. 8 in Bangor since 1975, according to preliminary data from the weather service.





Millinocket saw its highest temperature for a Nov. 9 since 1996, with thermometers hitting 69 degrees.

While Aroostook County is known to be the coldest section of Maine, the same has not been so for most of this month — Caribou also saw record high temperatures, with it being 69 degrees on Monday, breaking the Nov. 9 record set in 1996.

It was the hottest November day in Caribou ever recorded, beating a record of 68 set on Nov. 1, 2019, preliminary data from the weather service showed.

The service said Tuesday could be another record day for Caribou: the forecasted high is 75 degrees, a temperature that would break the previous day’s November record.

The average high for a November in Bangor is 46 degrees, according to the National Center for Environmental Information. The average high is 40 degrees in Caribou.