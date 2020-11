Mariah Bailey. Credit: Courtesy of Saco Police Department

SACO — The Saco Police Department is asking help in finding 13-year-old Mariah Bailey, who was last seen at her home on Thursday.

Bailey is 5’1” and 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Her clothing description is unknown.

She may be in the Portland or Windham area, police said.





If you see, or know where Mariah is, please contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535 or your local police department.